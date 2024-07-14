Houthis report fresh U.S.-UK airstrike in northwestern Yemen

U.S. and British warplanes launched a fresh airstrike in Hajjah province in northwestern Yemen on Sunday, the Houthi group said.

The attack targeted the Baha'is area in the province, the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah television reported.

No details were provided about casualties or damage.

There was no comment yet from the U.S. or Britain on the Houthi claim.

Since the beginning of 2024, a coalition led by the U.S. has been conducting airstrikes that it said are targeting Houthi locations in parts of Yemen in response to attacks by the group in the Red Sea. The counterattacks have been occasionally met with retaliation from the group.

In solidarity with the Gaza Strip, where nearly 38,600 people have been killed in relentless Israeli attacks since last October, the Houthis targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, expressing determination to continue operations until the end of the war on the enclave.

With the intervention of Washington and London and an escalation of tensions, the Houthis announced that they now consider all American and British ships as military targets.

















