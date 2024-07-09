Netanyahu 'secretly' agreed for Ben-Gvir to join smaller security Cabinet: Israeli media

Israeli national security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir attends the Knesset plenum vote on the ultra-Orthodox conscription to military service law, in the Knesset, Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, 10 June 2024. (EPA File Photo)

A close source to Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "secretly" agreed for Ben-Gvir to join a smaller security Cabinet that administers the war affairs.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said Netanyahu approved Ben-Gvir's request to join the small security forum.

The source added that Netanyahu demanded that his approval not be announced.

According to Israeli media, the small security forum (smaller Cabinet) includes Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, head of Shas party Aryeh Deri, and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

In mid-June, Israel's War Cabinet was dissolved following the resignation of its members Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot.

















