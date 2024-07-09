16 Palestinians killed in Israeli overnight strikes across Gaza

At least 16 Palestinians were killed and dozens others were injured in a series of Israeli overnight strikes and shelling across the Gaza Strip.

A local medical source told Anadolu that seven people were killed in an Israeli shelling on their home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip.

Six others from the Mhanna family were killed by an Israeli army's airstrike on their home in the Al-Jalaa street and three others were also killed in another airstrike on the Lababidi area in Gaza City, according to the Palestinian official news agency Wafa.

Meanwhile, the medical teams removed a child and a number of injured people from under the rubble of a struck home in eastern Gaza City, Wafa also reported.

The Israeli army on Monday ordered the residents in several neighborhoods across Gaza City to flee their areas as the Israeli army raided several areas in eastern and southern Gaza City.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Nearly 38,200 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 88,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

















