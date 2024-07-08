Israeli airstrike kills several Palestinians in northern Gaza Strip

Several Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, the Civil Defense Agency in the enclave announced Sunday.

The agency said in a statement that its teams retrieved several bodies after an Israeli warplane targeted a house belonging to the Al-Hajin family in Jabalia.

The attack destroyed the house and caused severe damage to the surrounding area, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Civil Defense teams and residents are digging through the rubble in search of victims, they added.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

More than 38,150 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 87,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



















