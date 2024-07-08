3 Palestinians killed as Israeli warplanes launch fresh attacks in Gaza

At least three Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to medical sources.

Israeli shelling targeted a group of civilians west of Gaza City, leaving one person dead and two injured, the sources said.

Two more people lost their lives and several others were injured in an Israeli strike in the Sabra neighborhood west of Gaza City, the sources added.

Additionally, eight people, including children, were injured when Israeli forces shelled a group of Palestinians in Saftawi north of Gaza City, witnesses said.

Israeli bombardment was also reported in the Shejaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City. No reports were yet available about casualties.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

Nearly 38,200 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 87,900 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

















