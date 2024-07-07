7 killed as Israel launches fresh airstrikes in Gaza

At least seven people were killed in fresh Israeli attacks in the battered Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to medics and witnesses.

A fighter jet hit a house in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, killing two people and injuring several others, witnesses said.

Two other people lost their lives when Israeli forces shelled a group of civilians in Zeitoun neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Medics also recovered the body of a Palestinian while a number of people were injured in Israeli shelling in eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, witnesses said.

Two more people were killed and their bodies were admitted to the Al-Awda Hospital after an Israeli strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the hospital said in a statement.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

More than 38,150 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 87,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.





















