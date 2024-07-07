 Contact Us
News World French PM Attal: I will hand my resignation on Monday morning

French PM Attal: I will hand my resignation on Monday morning

On Sunday, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced his intention to resign from his position on Monday morning. He expressed his commitment to fulfilling his duties until the end of his term.

Reuters WORLD
Published July 07,2024
Subscribe
FRENCH PM ATTAL: I WILL HAND MY RESIGNATION ON MONDAY MORNING

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Sunday he will hand his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Monday morning, adding he will carry out his functions as long as required.

Attal made the comments after France's left-wing New Popular Front coalition won the most seats in the second voting round of parliamentary elections, leading pollsters said on Sunday, putting them on track for an unexpected win over the far-right National Rally (RN) party but short of an absolute majority in parliament.