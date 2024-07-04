Prisoner swap deal 'closer than ever,':Israeli Defense Minister

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday said Israel is closer "more than ever" to reaching a prisoner swap deal with Palestinians.

According to the Israeli Channel 12, Gallant told families of captives held in Gaza that the prisoner swap deal is "closer than ever."

The Israeli army public broadcaster KAN said earlier that the Israeli Cabinet will hold on Thursday evening a session to review Hamas's response to the Gaza cease-fire proposal that also includes a prisoner swap deal.

Mediators delivered a response from Hamas to a proposal that would include the release of hostages held in Gaza and a cease-fire in the territory.

Israel is evaluating the remarks and will convey its reply to the mediators, said a statement released by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on behalf of the Mossad spy agency.

Egypt, Qatar, and the US have been trying for months to secure a truce and the release of 120 remaining hostages in Gaza, but to no avail.

Hamas says any deal must end the war and bring a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israel, however, argues it will accept only temporary pauses in the fighting and wants to end the governance capabilities of the resistance group.

US President Joe Biden announced a three-phased truce plan in May, which includes the gradual release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and the pullback of Israeli forces. It also envisages the freeing of Palestinian prisoners and the reconstruction of Gaza.











