4 Palestinians killed as Israeli jets hit residential building in Gaza City

At least four Palestinians were killed and eight others injured on Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential building in Gaza City.

Gaza Civil Defense issued a statement saying: "Our teams retrieved 4 martyrs and 8 injuries following the targeting of a residential building by Israeli occupation aircraft."

The six-story residential building belongs to the Saad family in al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City, added the civil defense

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

Nearly 38,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and around 87,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.























