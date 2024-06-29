EU imposes new sanctions on Belarus to tighten pressure on Russia over Ukraine conflict

The EU has announced a new package of sanctions targeting Belarus in response to its continued support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

The new measures are designed to close existing loopholes and prevent the circumvention of current sanctions, aiming to increase pressure on Belarus and enhance the effectiveness of EU sanctions against Russia.

According to the EU Council, these sanctions are aligned with those imposed on Russia and target specific sectors of the Belarusian economy, including trade, services, and transportation.

The updated sanctions extend export restrictions on dual-use and advanced technology goods and introduce new limits on items such as maritime navigation equipment, oil refining technology, and luxury goods.

Additionally, imports of gold and diamonds, which could help diversify Belarus's revenue sources, are now prohibited.

The sanctions mandate that EU operators ensure their foreign subsidiaries do not undermine sanctions and ban the transit of sensitive goods through Belarus.

Future contracts must include a "no-Belarus" clause, and due diligence mechanisms for battlefield goods. The council can impose targeted measures against those circumventing sanctions, it said.

Restrictions on services now include accounting, auditing, engineering, and advertising. Transportation rules have been broadened to encompass Belarus-registered trailers and semi-trailers, as well as EU companies with at least 25% Belarusian ownership.

Additionally, the new package allows EU operators to seek compensation for damages related to sanctions enforcement.

This latest round of sanctions builds on the EU's 14th sanctions package against Russia, approved last week, which includes a ban on re-exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The EU continues to target various sectors, including trade, finance, energy, industry, technology, and luxury goods.