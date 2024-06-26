Large fire breaks out near Israeli military base in East Jerusalem‎

A large fire broke out late Tuesday near an Israeli military base on Mount Scopus in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israel's Army Radio said firefighters worked to contain to it.

Authorities are investigating the suspected arson, it added.

Police in a separate statement confirmed their collaboration with firefighting teams following the outbreak of the blaze in an open area near the Ofrit base and Hebrew University.

At this stage, there is no danger to residents of the area, the military base, road users or university buildings, the police said.









