Israeli bombing in Gaza City kills 2 health ministry staffers

Two Palestinians working for the Ministry of Health were killed and several other people were wounded in Israeli airstrikes Sunday on a medical clinic in downtown Gaza City.

Gaza's civil defense agency said in a press release that its "teams recovered the bodies of two martyrs working for the Ministry of Health and a number of injured individuals as a result of Israeli occupation aircraft targeting Al-Daraj Clinic," without providing further details.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

More than 37,500 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and nearly 86,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







