Palestine welcomes statehood recognition by Armenia

The Palestinian Presidency and the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) on Friday welcomed Armenia's decision to recognize the State of Palestine.

According to a statement, reported by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, "the Palestinian Presidency has commended the Republic of Armenia's decision to officially recognize the State of Palestine as an independent and sovereign nation."

The presidency expressed deep appreciation for "this courageous and significant decision," viewing it as a "pivotal step towards enhancing bilateral relations and fostering peace and stability in the region."

"Armenia's wise decision aligns with the principles of the two-state solution, a strategic choice that upholds international will and legitimacy. This recognition contributes positively to preserving the two-state solution, which faces systematic challenges, and promotes security, peace, and stability for all parties involved," said the presidency, according to Wafa.

The Palestinian leadership urged "other nations, particularly European countries that have yet to recognize the State of Palestine, to follow suit based on international legitimacy resolutions based on the 1967 borders, which include Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem."

Meanwhile, Hussein Al-Sheikh, secretary of the PLO Executive Committee, praised Armenia's recognition of the State of Palestine.

"We welcome the friendly state of Armenia's recognition of the State of Palestine in accordance with international law and international legitimacy," wrote Sheikh on X.

"This is a victory for truth, justice, legitimacy, and the struggle of our Palestinian people for liberation and independence. Thank you, friendly Armenia," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Armenia said it recognized the state of Palestine, the latest country to do so during the war in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas incursion that claimed 1,200 lives. Yerevan said it was against violence towards civilian population.

Spain, Norway, Ireland and Slovenia have all recently recognized the Palestinian state.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel also stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure unhindered provision of urgent aid to the blockaded territory.



















