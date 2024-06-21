3 Palestinians killed in Israel strike on southern Gaza Strip

At least three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip on Friday, Wafa news agency reported.

Yassin Muhammad al-Amour, Mahmoud Adel al-Najjar, and his son Adel were killed in the attack on the town of al-Fukhari.

Several others were also injured in Israeli raids targeting two homes in the Al-Tuffah and Al-Shujaiya neighborhoods.

Israeli forces also shelled the Zeitoun neighborhood, northern areas of the Nuseirat camp, multiple areas of Deir Al-Balah, the town of Al-Masdar, and the Al-Maghazi camp.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

The Palestinian death toll from relentless Israeli attacks since then has exceeded 37,400, while vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

















