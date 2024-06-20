Casualties in Israeli strikes on Gaza homes, gatherings: Witnesses

Several Palestinians were killed and injured Thursday in Israeli airstrikes that targeted two homes and two groups of residents in Gaza City.

Witnesses told Anadolu that multiple casualties were transported to the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in the city following the strikes with warplanes and drones on two homes and the gatherings.

Warplanes bombed a house in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in southeastern Gaza City and another in the Al-Shejaiya neighborhood in the east, said witnesses.

They also reported that drones targeted residents in the western part of the city and in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.

The number of casualties or the severity of injuries remain unclear.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnations amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestine resistance group, Hamas.

More than 37,400 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 85,600 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



















