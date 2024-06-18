Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villages in West Bank during Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday

Illegal Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian villages and properties in several areas of the occupied West Bank on Monday that were marking the second day of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that illegal settlers attacked Palestinian residents in the town of Deir Dibwan east of Ramallah.

The agency said a group of settlers invaded the town's outskirts, gathered in the area and threw stones at residents, resulting in three injuries.

In the northern West Bank, WAFA said illegal settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles in the town of Huwara south of Nablus.

In the south, the agency noted that settlers established an illegal outpost on privately owned Palestinian land east of Hebron on Monday.

Armed settler groups set up large settlement tents and wooden and tin shelters on lands in the town of Bani Naim.

According to the agency, the Israeli army also raided various areas of the West Bank on Monday, including the town of Ajjul north of Ramallah, where confrontations broke out between residents and Israeli forces, without reporting any casualties.

The army also stormed the town of Anata northeast of Jerusalem as well as several neighborhoods in the city of Hebron and the town of Ramin east of Tulkarm.

