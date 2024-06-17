 Contact Us
News Middle East Netanyahu disbands his inner war cabinet, Israeli official says

Netanyahu disbands his inner war cabinet, Israeli official says

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published June 17,2024
Subscribe
NETANYAHU DISBANDS HIS INNER WAR CABINET, ISRAELI OFFICIAL SAYS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the six-member war cabinet, an Israeli official said on Monday, in a widely expected move that came after the departure from government of the centrist former general Benny Gantz.

Netanyahu had faced demands from the nationalist-religious partners in his coalition, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to be included in the war cabinet, a move which would have intensified strains with international partners including the United States.