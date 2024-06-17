News Middle East Israeil army: Rafah offensive goals nearly achieved

The Israeli army said on Monday that it has "operational control" over some 70% of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and aims to complete its military campaign in the area within a few weeks. "For the past 40 days, the 162nd Division has been conducting ground maneuvers in Rafah and has achieved full operational control over about 60-70% of the city," the Israeli army said in a statement.

The offensive was highly controversial internationally because more than 1 million Palestinians were in Rafah at the time. Most of them had fled there from other parts of the Gaza Strip to escape the war. Almost all of these people have now fled from the city to an area to the west, where they are finding it difficult to get supplies.



By taking control of the so-called Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow strip of land running along the Gaza side of the border with Egypt, Israel has greatly increased its control over what goes in and out of Gaza.



















