PKK/YPG terrorists kill another civilian in eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor

PKK/YPG terrorists killed another civilian in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, according to local sources.

The incident occurred in the village of Ziban, which is currently under occupation by the terror group.

The terrorists abducted the victim, identified by initials A.I.M, Friday morning from the village, and was taken to an undisclosed location where he was fatally shot.

Ebu Ibrahim, a relative of the deceased, told Anadolu the victim was a petroleum engineer and had no connections to any military groups.

Ibrahim recounted the tragic events, revealing that PKK/YPG terrorists raided the village in the morning and forcibly took A.I.M. away.

By noon, the family discovered the victim's body, he said, adding: "They had taken out all his organs - his kidneys, lungs, and liver."

This latest atrocity follows a similar incident on June 9 when PKK/YPG terrorists executed another civilian in the village of Direnc, also within Deir ez-Zor province.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.