1 killed in Israeli raid targeting motorcycle in southern Lebanon

One person was killed and another injured in an Israeli strike targeting a motorcycle in southern Lebanon on Saturday, according to the Lebanese media.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that "an Israeli drone launched around 10.15 a.m. (0715GMT) today a guided missile raid on a motorcycle on the main road between Bint Jbeil and Aitaroun, resulting in casualties."

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that one person was killed and another was injured in the Israeli attack.

There was no comment from the Israeli side regarding the incident.

Tensions have risen sharply between the Lebanese Hezbollah group and the Israeli army since the killing of senior Hezbollah commander Taleb Sami Abdullah in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon.

In retaliation, Hezbollah launched 150 rockets into northern Israel on Thursday, following an earlier barrage of 215 rockets and drone attacks on Wednesday.

This marked the largest single-day rocket launch by Hezbollah since the confrontations began on Oct. 8, 2023.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 37,300 people since last October following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.









