Israeli soldiers damage water, electricity systems during raids on refugee camp in West Bank

Israeli forces on Monday continued to attack Palestinian refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, with accounts of eyewitnesses saying that soldiers damaged sewage and water systems and cut off electricity during their pre-dawn raids, with some reports of clashes with residents who attempted to thwart the inhumane acts.

The Israeli army conducted two large-scale raids on the Al Fara refugee camp in Tubas in the northern occupied West Bank, leaving the camp after midnight but returning within two hours in the morning, according to a Palestinian source.

"The Israeli army began a large-scale operation at midnight, raiding homes and damaging property in the camp," Assem Mansour, head of the Popular Committee in Al Fara, told Anadolu.

He added that the forces had destroyed the camp's infrastructure, including sewage, electricity, and water networks, and that the power had been cut off since early Monday morning.

"Following a five-hour incursion, the forces withdrew from the area, only for residents to discover special units positioned at a center for the disabled in the camp, leading to renewed clashes and a subsequent re-entry of the forces into the camp," Mansour said.

He noted, "The forces withdrew at dawn, but soon after, the camp was surrounded and reinvaded with a large contingent, seizing control of all neighborhoods."

He described the situation as warlike, saying, "The camp experienced warfare, with explosions and armed clashes, and the army blew up doors and stormed homes."

According to him, since Oct. 7, 2023 the Israeli army has killed 17 Palestinians in the camp, injured several others, and arrested scores more during four large-scale raids.

Earlier on Monday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that 15-year-old Mahmoud Ibrahim Nabreesi was killed and five others injured by Israeli gunfire in Al Fara camp.

The camp, home to about 8,000 Palestinians, is one of the smallest communities in the West Bank.

Another Palestinian was killed early Monday in Tulkarm, in the northern West Bank, by Israeli army fire, Anadolu reported.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 36,700 victims following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 532 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,000 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



