At least 11 killed as Israeli jets hit homes, refugee camps in Gaza

At least 11 Palestinians were killed and scores injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting homes and refugee camps across the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to medical sources.

Six dead bodies were recovered after an Israeli fighter jet struck a four-story building in Gaza City, the Civil Defense Agency said.

Two women and a child were among the victims, it added.

Five more Palestinians, including three siblings, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp and a shelter for displaced persons in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, medical sources told Anadolu.

Several Israeli airstrikes were also reported east of the Bureij camp, but no details were yet available about casualties.

Casualties were also reported in Israeli artillery shelling east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

On Saturday, at least 274 people were killed and 700 others injured in Israeli bombardment in the Nuseirat refugee camp amid global outrage.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 37,100 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 84,700 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







