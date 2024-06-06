Israeli army kills at least 3 Palestinians, injures several more in gunfire in West Bank

At least three Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Thursday when the Israeli army opened fire on people in Jenin city, in the northern West Bank.

"Three people were martyrs in Jenin by occupation (Israeli forces) gunfire, and several others were wounded to varying degrees," the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a brief statement on Facebook.

The latest casualties bring the total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank to 531 since Oct. 7 of last year.

Earlier in the day, Israeli army forces raided the Jenin refugee camp, injuring six Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The army has deployed snipers on the rooftops of buildings in Jenin, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

They reported that Israeli forces surrounded a house in the camp and heard explosions.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip, which killed more than 36,600 people following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel stands accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



















