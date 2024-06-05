Former UN staff call for ‘immediate, decisive action' on Gaza

An open letter by former UN staff and the Foundation for Global Governance and Sustainability published Tuesday called on the UN and its organs to "take immediate and decisive action" on Gaza.

Highlighting the dire situation in Gaza, the letter said the current conflict "threatens to destabilize the entire region and the world."

Noting that it also contributes to a "further loss of credibility and legitimacy of 'the international community," the group welcomed the involvement of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) in addressing the crisis.

"To prevent the worst from happening, it is imperative that the United Nations and its partners uphold the principles of international humanitarian law with resolve and without bias," it added.

It called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a special envoy to engage with both parties in the conflict with the aim of reaching a permanent cease-fire.

The letter further urged UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis, the president of the UN Security Council for the month of June, Hwang Joon-kook, as well as Guterres "and the UN principal organs that you represent to take immediate and decisive action regarding the situation in Gaza."

"It is essential to ensure that international humanitarian principles are respected and that the rule of law is upheld, also in terms of implementation of the decisions of international courts," it added.