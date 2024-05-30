Child killed, 10 injured in Israeli airstrike on western Syria

A child was killed and 10 civilians were injured due to an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential building in the city of Baniyas in Tartus province, western Syria, the state's news agency SANA announced on Wednesday.



It quoted an unnamed military source as saying that "at approximately 19:30 this evening, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of Lebanese territory, targeting a site in the central region and a residential building in the city of Baniyas in the coastal region."



The source said that the strike led to "some material losses," without providing further details.



There was no comment from the Israeli authorities on the report as of 1905GMT.



Israel occasionally launches attacks on Iran-backed groups and military points belonging to the Syrian regime since the start of the civil war in the country in 2011.