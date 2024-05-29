F1 driver Lewis Hamilton reacts to Israel’s Gaza massacres: Enough is enough

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion Formula 1 driver from Great Britain, has reacted to the Israeli massacres being committed in conflict-hit Gaza Strip.



The 39-year-old Mercedes driver expressed his sentiments in a social media post, stating: "Enough is enough. We cannot continue to watch this tragedy unfold and not speak up. The trauma and terror by so many, but particularly innocent children, are experiencing is horrifying. This must stop - for the children, for their families, and for their lives."







Hamilton also shared a video with his followers showing children living in a tent camp who lost their lives in Israeli attacks.





















