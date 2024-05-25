Israel detains 15 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army on Saturday detained at least 15 Palestinians from areas across the occupied West Bank.

According to a joint statement by the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society, the new arrests brought the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since Oct. 7, 2023 to 8,855.

The arrests mainly took place in the cities of Ramallah, Bethlehem, Jenin, Nablus, Qalqilya, and Hebron.

During the Israeli arrest campaigns, the Israeli forces beat and abused Palestinians and damaged their homes and properties, the statement added.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

More than 500 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,000 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.







