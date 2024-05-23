Israel ‘unprepared’ to sign off on Gaza cease-fire deal: Egyptian source

An Egyptian source revealed Thursday that Israel is not prepared to agree to a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, according to the Cairo News channel.

"The Israeli position is still not ready for a cease-fire and hostage swap deal," said the high-level source, who requested anonymity, but did not provide specific reasons for Tel Aviv's reluctance.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli government directed negotiators to resume talks on a Gaza cease-fire and hostage swap deal, according to media reports.

Despite Hamas' acceptance of an Egyptian-Qatari proposal for a cease-fire and prisoner exchange on May 6, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Palestine resistance group of attempting to "sabotage" Israeli military operations in Rafah.

He asserted that Hamas' position fell short of satisfying Israel's essential demands.

Simultaneously, Israel initiated a military operation in Rafah and subsequently seized control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing on May 7 -- preventing the entry of humanitarian aid.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 35,800 Palestinians have been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and at least 80,200 others injured since October following an attack by Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered it to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.





















