Iran’s acting foreign minister discusses Gaza war with Palestinian delegates

Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani held talks in Tehran on Thursday with representatives of Palestinian factions on Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

Attendees included Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, the Palestinian group said in a statement, without providing any details about other participants.

The discussions dwelt on the latest Palestinian developments, particularly the Gaza war and its repercussions, the statement said.

Representatives of Palestinian factions are in Tehran to offer their condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The visit came as Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 35,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 80,000 others injured since October following an attack by Hamas.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.





















