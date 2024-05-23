Communicable diseases on rise in Gaza: UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees

Palestinian children stand in a heavily damaged house in Nuseirat following Israeli bombardment overnight on May 23, 2024, amid continuing battles between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (AFP Photo)

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said Thursday there is an increase in communicable diseases in the Gaza Strip, citing the World Health Organization (WHO).

"@WHO reports communicable diseases, including diarrhoea and suspected hepatitis A, are on the rise in #Gaza," UNRWA wrote on X.

"We need a #CeasefireNow," it said, stressing it continues to provide health care, "but overcrowded shelters and limited sanitation due to forced displacement pose severe health risks."

Israel continued a brutal offensive on the Palestinian enclave despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 35,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 80,000 others injured since October following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.