At least 7 killed in Israeli bombing of house in central Gaza

At least seven Palestinians were killed Wednesday when an Israeli warplane bombed a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Medical teams recovered seven bodies, including those of women and children, as well as an unspecified number of wounded, eyewitnesses told an Anadolu correspondent.

The witnesses said the bombardment resulted in the destruction of a house belonging to al-Shami family and caused significant damage to the homes of residents in the adjacent area, which shelters displaced people.

They said medical teams and civil defense personnel are still searching for the dead and injured at the site.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 attack last year by the Palestinian group Hamas that killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 35,700 Palestinians have since been killed, most of them women and children, and nearly 80,000 others injured.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered it to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







