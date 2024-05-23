9 killed in Israeli airstrike on school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City

At least nine Palestinians on Thursday were reported killed in an Israeli airstrike on a shelter school in eastern Gaza City, as the Israeli deadly onslaught enters its 230th day.

The nine Palestinians, including children and women, were killed in the Israeli airstrike on the school that was sheltering displaced Palestinians in the al-Daraj neighborhood, and their bodies were brought to the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

Meanwhile, in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, an Israeli airstrike on a home for the Shehab family left eight Palestinians killed, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

It added that another Israeli airstrike on a home for the Al-Sha'er family in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, left one Palestinian killed.

Other Israeli shelling was reported across the Gaza Strip as the Israeli army continues its intensive attacks against Rafah and the Jabalia area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 attack last year by the Palestinian group Hamas that killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 35,700 Palestinians have since been killed, most of them women and children, and nearly 80,000 others injured.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered it to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.









