President Erdoğan offers condolences to acting Iranian president Mokhber, Ankara says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan offered his condolences for the passing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, his foreign minister and others during a call with acting president Mohammad Mokhber on Monday, the Turkish presidency said.

President Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye's solidarity with Iran during these difficult times and shared the grief of the Iranian people. He stated that Türkiye would continue to fulfill the requirements of neighborliness and fraternity towards Iran in the future.

President Erdoğan mentioned that the contributions of Raisi and Abdullahian to the relations between Türkiye and Iran would always be remembered.