IRAQ SENDS CONDOLES TO TEHRAN OVER IRANIAN PRESIDENTS TRAGIC DEATH

Iraq early Monday extended its condolences to Tehran on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in a helicopter crash.

"Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani expressed his deepest condolences to the Iranian government and its people over the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in a helicopter crash," the Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office said in a statement.

"We extend our sincere sympathy to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the government and people of Iran," Al-Sudani said.

"We express our solidarity with the Iranian people and our brothers in the Islamic Republic during this painful tragedy," he added.

Earlier on Monday, President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and their companions were declared dead after their helicopter crashed in northwestern Iran's East Azerbaijan province on Sunday afternoon.















