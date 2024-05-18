Israeli army claims bombing Hezbollah targets

The Israeli army claimed on Saturday that its warplanes bombed a missile launch pad and military buildings for Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the army said: "On Friday night, warplanes bombed a missile launch pad and military buildings for the Hezbollah organization in the Kunine and Khiam regions in southern Lebanon."

"Earlier Saturday, the Israeli army attacked with artillery the Hanine area in southern Lebanon, to remove a threat," added the army without providing any further details.

The Israeli army also announced that it had detected on Saturday morning two missiles launched toward the Pranit area in the Upper Galilee, without causing any damage.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah confirmed in a brief statement that its fighters "bombed with rocket weapons a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Pranit Barracks."

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The escalation came amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 35,400 Palestinians following a Hamas attack last Oct. 7.









