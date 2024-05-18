Bodies of 28 Palestinians arrive at hospital in northern Gaza Strip

The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital reported on Saturday that bodies of 28 Palestinians, including children and women, arrived at the hospital following an Israeli bombing near the facility in the northern Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, Hossam Abu Safiya, the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, said: "28 Palestinian bodies, including 10 children and 10 women, arrived at the hospital following Israeli bombing targeting the hospital vicinity."

"We lost many of the wounded due to the lack of essential medical resources needed to save them," he said.

"The situation is catastrophic due to the lack of a health system and the unavailability of medicines and basic medical supplies," added Safiya.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

Nearly 35,400 Palestinians have since been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and over 79,300 others injured since last October following a Hamas attack.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.









