Bodies of 93 Palestinians recovered from northern Gaza Strip: Civil Defense

At least 93 bodies of Palestinians have been recovered on Friday from the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip since the Israeli offensive on the camp began six days ago.

Ahmed al-Kahlot, the director of Civil Defense in the northern Gaza Strip, told Anadolu: "Fires broke out in the middle of Jabalia camp as a result of the continuous Israeli bombing," noting that "firefighting crews were unable to reach the affected areas in the camp."

He stated: "93 bodies of Palestinians have been retrieved from the Jabalia camp since the Israeli operation began six days ago."

"Many bodies were dumped on the roads in the Jabalia camp, and the crews were unable to recover them due to the continuous Israeli bombing," he added.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

More than 35,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 79,200 others injured since last October following a Hamas attack.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















