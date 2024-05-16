Palestinian killed by Israeli police in alleged knife attack in East Jerusalem

A Palestinian man was shot dead in an alleged stabbing attack in occupied East Jerusalem on Thursday, according to the Israeli police.

A police statement claimed that the suspect allegedly attempted to stab policemen near the settlement of Yitzhar.

The suspect was "neutralized," the police said, without providing any further details.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the suspect was pronounced dead at the site.

There was no immediate comment yet from Palestinian health authorities on the report.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip that killed more than 35,200 people following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Over 500 Palestinians have since been killed and thousands injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















