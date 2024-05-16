Israeli forces launch widescale raids in cities, towns across West Bank

Israeli forces raided several cities and towns in the occupied West Bank and the homes of Palestinians late Wednesday, according to official sources.

The Israeli army carried out raids in Nablus, Tulkarm, Tubas, Qalqilya, Jericho, Bethlehem, Ramallah and Al-Bireh, the official Palestine TV reported.

The official Palestinian News Agency WAFA meanwhile quoted local sources as saying that occupation forces raided the city of Tubas from its eastern entrance and deployed troops in many neighborhoods, raiding several homes.

The sources also confirmed that occupation forces stormed the city of Jericho and raided Palace Hisham Street (Banks Street), spreading among the commercial shops.

Israeli forces also raided Arraba, Kafr Ra'i, Silat al-Dhahr and Fahma in Jenin governorate and launched a widescale inspection campaign, according to the agency.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

Nearly 500 Palestinians have since been killed and around 4,900 others injured by Israeli army weapons fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.



















