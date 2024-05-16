Hezbollah says attacked military base west of Israel with drones

Hezbollah said Wednesday that it launched a first-of-its-kind attack against a military base west of the city of Tiberias in northern Israel, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the Lebanese border.

The Lebanese group said its fighters "launched an aerial attack with a number of suicide drones on the Ilaniya base."

It said "the attack was on a part of the comprehensive monitoring and detection system of the Israeli Air Force."

The attack "accurately hit the specified targets, achieving what the resistance intended from this limited operation."

The attack marked the deepest inside Israel since clashes between the two sides broke out on Oct. 8 last year, following an attack on a military base in Nahariyya, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the Lebanese border.

The Israeli army has not commented on Hezbollah's claims, although its official radio announced earlier that dozens of rockets were launched from Lebanon toward several towns in Israel's northern areas near the Lebanese border.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with a deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 35,200 people since early October following a cross-border attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas.









