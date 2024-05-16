2 killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon

Two people were reported dead after an Israeli drone struck a car in southern Lebanon on Thursday, according to local media.

The attack targeted a car on the road between Ramadiyeh and Qana in Tyre in southern Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported.

No details were yet available about the two victims.

The broadcaster also reported Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling in the border towns of Houla, Ayta al-Shaab, Shiheen, and Wadi Zibqine.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, claimed several attacks against Israeli military targets. It said some 60 Katyusha rockets were fired at the Israeli army's Golan Division 210 command in Syria's occupied Golan Heights.

The Lebanese group said that its fighters had also struck Israeli espionage equipment in the Zar'it barracks and Jal Alam and Ramia outposts in northern Israel.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 35,200 people since last October following a Hamas attack.















