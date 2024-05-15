Fatalities in Israeli bombing across Gaza as onslaught enters 222nd day

A number of Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip areas as the onslaught entered its 222nd day, Wafa news agency reported.

Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house belonging to the Abu Al-Husna family in the town of Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip.

A child was killed in an airstrike on the Brash family home in the Bureij refugee camp.

Israeli shelling of several neighborhoods in Gaza City including Al-Rimal, Al-Sabra, and Al-Zaytoun also left several casualties.

The military also continued to eastern areas of the southern city of Rafah, causing wide-scale destruction and damage to property.

Last week it launched a ground attack in Rafah, where more than 1.5 million displaced Palestinians have sheltered, and also captured the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, a vital route for humanitarian aid and the territory's only gateway to the outside world.

Israel has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas cross-border attack that claimed 1,200 lives. Much of the enclave has been reduced to rubble besides causing conditions of famine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in January said it is "plausible" that Tel Aviv is committing genocide in Gaza, ordering it to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.