CENTCOM, Israeli army chiefs discuss military cooperation as onslaught continues on Gazans

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Michael Erik Kurilla met with Israeli Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi over the weekend.

Kurilla arrived in Israel as Halevi's official guest, the Israeli army said in a statement.

"The commanders held an operational situational assessment and discussed operational developments including the strengthening of the coordination and cooperation between the militaries," the statement said.

Earlier, Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said Halevi speaks with Kurilla every day and that "even when there are disagreements between us, we resolve them behind closed doors."

The two commanders met amid the Israeli army's ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip, with the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave stating on Sunday that the Palestinian death toll from the ongoing offensive has risen to 35,034 since last October.

At least 78,755 other people have been injured in the onslaught, the ministry added in a statement.

"Israeli attacks killed 63 people and injured 114 others in the last 24 hours," the statement said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7 which killed some 1,200 people.

Tel Aviv has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.