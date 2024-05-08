Medical facilities in Rafah may soon be ‘inaccessible or inoperable’: UN

A wounded Palestinian man sleeps at Abu Yousef al-Najjar hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 6, 2024. (REUTERS)

The UN announced Wednesday that "all key medical facilities in Rafah could soon become inaccessible or inoperable."

Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric cited information during a news conference from UN partners on the ground and said Israel issued an urgent evacuation of the Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. All patients were evacuated as of Tuesday.

Highlighting that the hospital is the only functioning dialysis center in Gaza, Dujarric emphasized that it is a lifeline for at least 200 patients.

He warned that medical facilities in Rafah may soon become dysfunctional or inaccessible and noted that the UN remains present in Rafah and is working to provide assistance while providing support to families leaving Rafah by providing aid to the north.