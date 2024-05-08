ISRAELI PROTESTERS BLOCK TEL AVIVS MAIN HIGHWAY DEMANDING PRISONER SWAP WITH PALESTINIANS

Israeli protesters, including families of Israeli captives in Gaza, on Wednesday blocked the main highway in Tel Aviv, demanding a prisoner swap deal with the Hamas group.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, the families of the captives blocked the Ayalon Highway that connects Tel Aviv with other surrounding cities and towns.

The protesters raised banners with slogans, such as "save those who could be saved," demanding the return of captives.

Following the Hamas group's announcement of accepting a Gaza cease-fire proposal drawn by Egypt and Qatar, the families of Israeli captives intensified their protests to pressure the Israeli government to go for a deal that allows the captives to be released.

Israeli and Hamas delegations are reportedly in Cairo for talks on the cease-fire and hostage swap deal, according to Egyptian sources on Tuesday.

The Israeli army on Tuesday stormed and occupied the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt, closing Gazan Palestinians' only gateway to the world.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas which killed about 1,200 people. Nearly 34,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and 78,100 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Over seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.