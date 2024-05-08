Israeli offensive in Rafah will have catastrophic consequences: Officials

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (IHA File Photo)

The Israeli army's ground offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah will have catastrophic consequences, leading to an even bigger humanitarian crisis than the one the enclave is already suffering, senior officials in Europe other countries said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters as he arrived in Brussels for a meeting of European Union development ministers, the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said the "sad news is that there is not an agreement for a cease-fire. Hamas accepted, Israel rejected, and the land offensive against Rafah has started again, in spite of all the requests of the international community-the United States, the EU member states -- everybody asking (Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin) Netanyahu not to attack Rafah."

"In spite of these warnings and these requests, the attack started yesterday night. I am afraid that this is going to cause again a lot of casualties, civilian casualties, whatever they say. There are 600,000 children in Gaza. They will be pushed to so-called 'safety zones.' There are no safe zones in Gaza," he added.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic also called the months-long suffering of civilians in Gaza "unbearable."

"Israel's ground operation in Rafah would only make it worse," he said.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting in Paris with Chinese President Xi Jinping, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "We discussed the situation in the Middle East, which is of great concern to both of us."

"No effort can be spared in de-escalating tensions and preventing a wider conflict in the region," she said.

Commenting on the issue, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he is "deeply concerned" about the Israeli military operation in Rafah.

"I've urged all parties to continue talking, negotiating and getting around the table, which they are doing," he said.

Germany also warned against a major ground offensive in Rafah.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock pointed out that nearly 1 million displaced Palestinians who have taken shelter in Rafah have nowhere to go.

"I warn against a major offensive on Rafah. A million people cannot disappear into thin air. They need protection. They urgently need continued humanitarian assistance," she wrote on X.

France also expressed its "firm opposition" to any Israeli military operation in the city, warning that any forced displacement of civilians under Israel's relocation order would constitute a "war crime."

"France reiterates its firm opposition to an Israeli offensive on Rafah, where more than 1.3 million people are taking refuge in a situation of great distress," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said an offensive in Rafah would worsen the suffering "already endured by the Palestinian people."

"The international community cannot stand passively in the face of this tragedy," he wrote on X.

Belgium also warned that Israel's Rafah evacuation order and invasion would lead to a "massacre."

"The Israeli call for the evacuation of the citizens and refugees of Rafah and the announced invasion will lead to a massacre," Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter said on X. "Belgium is working on further sanctions against (Israel)."

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide urged Israel on Monday to refrain from a military invasion of Rafah, warning that such an action would be a tragedy for displaced Palestinians.

"Israel must refrain from further plans to enter Rafah, where more than one million displaced Palestinians have sought refuge," Eide said in a statement.

"Gaza is a man-made disaster. Words cannot describe the suffering and hardship its 2.3 million inhabitants have endured over the past seven months," he added.

Sweden urged Israel to halt military operations in Rafah, saying they would worsen the humanitarian situation.

"Sweden and the EU have very clearly called on Israel not to carry out military operations in Rafah that would worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian situation," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on X.

Denmark also expressed deep concern over the humanitarian "catastrophe in Gaza" and the "risk of famine."

"The situation calls for collective EU action & continued pressure to ensure (an) immediate hum. (humanitarian) ceasefire & respect for IHL (international humanitarian law) incl. hum. (humanitarian) access & unhindered, safe delivery of aid across Gaza," the Foreign Ministry said on X.

Along with UN agencies, many non-governmental organizations based in European countries also expressed their deep concern over the situation, including the Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam and Save the Children.

On Monday, Israeli forces issued evacuation orders for Palestinians in eastern Rafah, a move widely seen as a prelude to Israel's long-feared attack on the city.

Nearly 34,800 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip since last October, Gaza's Health Ministry said Tuesday.

Israel also stands accused of genocide in an ongoing case at the International Court of Justice.

An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians there.