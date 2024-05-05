Lebanon’s Hezbollah fires barrage of rockets on Israeli settlement amid tension

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Sunday that it had fired a barrage of rockets on an illegal settlement in northern Israel.

The attack targeted the Kiryat Shmona settlement in response to a deadly Israeli airstrike that killed three people and injured several others in the town of Mays al-Jabal in southern Lebanon on Saturday, Hezbollah said in a statement.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency also reported Israeli artillery shelling in the border towns of Alma al-Shaab and Aitaroun.

No reports were yet available about casualties or damage.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 34,700 people since last October following a Hamas attack.





















