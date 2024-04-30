Israeli forces open fire against suspected drug smugglers at Egyptian border

Israeli forces opened fire on suspected drug smugglers at the Egyptian border on Tuesday, according to the army.

A statement said soldiers operating surveillance cameras spotted several suspects on the border fence in the Mount Harif region.

Soldiers opened fire, hitting several of them, it said.

No further details were provided by the army.

"This is an attempt to smuggle drugs into Israel," an Israeli military source, who preferred to remain unnamed, told Anadolu.

He said the suspects caused damage to the border fence.

There was no comment from Egyptian authorities.

Drug smuggling incidents on the Israeli-Egyptian border are frequent.