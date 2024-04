Protests in Netherlands condemn McDonald's for supporting Israel

This photograph taken on September 6, 2018, shows the logo of a McDonalds restaurant in Montpellier, southern France. (AFP File Photo)

Demonstrations were held Sunday outside McDonald's branches in the Netherlands against Israel's offensive on Palestine.

Protesters gathered in front of a McDonald's in downtown Rotterdam carrying banners against Israel.

"McDonald's feeds the genocide" and "Would you like extra fries with your genocide?" read the placards.

Simultaneous demonstrations were held in other cities too.