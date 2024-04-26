PKK/YPG has no place in Syria’s future, says Türkiye’s representative at UN

Türkiye delivered a stern warning Thursday against the persistent threat posed by the PKK/YPG terrorist organization in Syria.

Saying that "the PKK/YPG/SDF terrorist organization continues its efforts to advance a separatist and disruptive agenda in northeast Syria," Ahmet Yıldız, Türkiye's permanent representative to the UN, emphasized at a UN Security Council session that the terror group represents the "biggest threat to Syria's territorial integrity and political unity."

In a resolute declaration, Yıldız reiterated Türkiye's firm position, saying "the PKK/YPG and its separatist terrorist agenda have no place in Syria's future."

He further condemned the terror group's exploitation of civilian facilities and its oppressive practices against the local population.

Underscoring the urgent need for concerted international efforts to address the multifaceted crisis gripping Syria, Yıldız said, "We cannot lose sight of the precarious situation in Syria in the 14th year of the conflict."

He noted the interconnected deterioration in security, economic and humanitarian dimensions, compounded by recent dangerous escalations in the region.

"Syria remains alarmingly exposed to be a battlefield for other hostilities in the Middle East," he added.

Urging all relevant parties to refrain from actions that could exacerbate tensions, Yıldız also stressed the need to revitalize the political process in line with Security Council Resolution 2254, calling for national reconciliation to address the root causes of the conflict.

He expressed support for the Constitutional Committee as a crucial platform for negotiations between the Bashar Al-Assad regime and opposition, urging its prompt convening without delays over venue issues.

He also reiterated Türkiye's support for UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen's efforts towards a political solution.

"Given the necessity to coordinate a humanitarian response to a staggering level of needs as well as according to the situation on the ground, it is important to preserve the 'Whole of Syria' approach," he said.

Following Yıldız's speech, Syria's representative at the UN, Qusay al-Dahhak, criticized Türkiye and the Turkish envoy for referring to the Syrian government as a "regime."

In response, Yıldız reminded that Türkiye is not the reason for this conflict to start.

Noting the necessity of moving ahead with the political process, he urged the representative of Syria to also "focus on the way forward."